3 killed in oil, gas pipeline explosion in Iran

Tehran [Iran], July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): At least three people were killed in an explosion at an oil and gas pipeline station in the southwestern province of Khuzestan in Iran, reported the official news agency IRNA on Tuesday.



Adnan Ghazi, the head of the Shush town, said that four others were also injured in the blast at the station, which is located between the villages of Beit Ajam and Mojahedin in the Fat'h al-Mobin district of Shush.

The victims are from Iran's West Oil and Gas Exploitation Company, he said, without elaborating on the cause of the explosion. (ANI/Xinhua)

