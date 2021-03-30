3 killed in Pak market firing

Lahore, March 30 (IANS) Three people were killed and three others injured in a firing inside a market in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to local media reports.
Monday's incident was the outcome of a clash between two groups in the busy market in lahore, and the victims included the President of a trader union, Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying.
The President had set up a barrier in one of the streets of the market to stop vehicles from entering the congested streets, but his rival group tried to stop him and opened fire at him after a heated debate, the reports added.
The injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stable.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed has sought a report from the concerned officials.
