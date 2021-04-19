3 killed in Texas shooting, suspect identified

During a briefing on Sunday, officials announced that 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick was identified to be the suspect shooter, reports Xinhua news agency.

Houston, April 19 (IANS) At least three people were killed in a shooting incident in the US state of Texas, police said, adding a search in underway for the suspect who has been identified.

Broderick might have known the victims that were targeted, the officials said, adding that however, their relationship remains unclear.

Police said the shooting took place at an apartment complex in the northwest of Austin city, the state capital, earlier in the day.

The deaths were confirmed by the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service.

According to Austin Police, the scene is still active and people are advised to shelter in place and report suspicious activity.

"While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," Austin Police tweeted.

--IANS

ksk/