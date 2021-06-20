3 labourers dead, 5 injured as under-construction building in Bikaner collapses

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], June 21 (ANI): At least three labourers died and five others sustained injuries on Sunday after an under-construction building collapsed at Bikaner's Ganga city.



As per the police, the injured persons have been sent to the hospital for treatment. Compensation from the Chief Minister Relief Fund will be processed for the deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a liquor shop was to be opened there but locals were opposing it.

"Out of 8 rescued labourers, 3 died and 5 are being treated; compensation from CM relief fund to be processed," Namit Mehta, Collector Bikaner said.

He added, "Prima facie we have been told that a liquor shop was to be opened here, people were opposing it. Whether it was legal or didn't have the approval, action will be taken accordingly against shopkeepers and officials responsible for monitoring." (ANI)

