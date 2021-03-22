3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 22 (ANI): Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Munihal area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.



"Operation Manihal, Shopian. #Update. Three terrorists eliminated. Joint operation in progress," tweeted Chinar Corps of the Indian Army.

Earlier today, Kashmir Zone Police informed, "Two unidentified terrorists got killed in an encounter with security forces in Munihal area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir."

Speaking to ANI, Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said "The two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Two more terrorists are trapped at the encounter site."

"The operation is still underway," he said.

Earlier on March 16, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian. (ANI)







