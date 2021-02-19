3 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Three terror associates affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in the Badigam area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.



Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone confirmed that all three terrorists killed in the Shopian encounter were affiliated with LeT.

Kashmir Zone Police in a statement said that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

"Further search is underway," police added.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out at the Badigam area of Shopian on Thursday night. (ANI)

