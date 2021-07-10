3 LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Anantnag district

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday informed that three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were eliminated in an encounter in Anantnag.



Acting on specific information generated by Anantnag Police about the presence of terrorists in the Kawarigam Ranipora area of Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 19RR, and CRPF in the said area, a press release issued by the police read.

In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Arif Hajam son of Ghulam Nabi Hajam resident of Sadoora, Basit Rashid Ganai son of Abdul Rashid Ganai resident of Audsoo Telwani Achabal, and Suhail Mushtaq Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat resident of Karimabad Pulwama.

As per police records, the killed terrorists were part of a group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

As per police records, terrorist Arif Hajam was district commander of LeT for district Anantnag and was active since Sept-2018. He was also involved in the killing of on-leave Army personnel Havaldar Manzoor Beigh (162 TA) on June 6, 2019 attack during 'Back to Village Programme' in Hakura Anantnag wherein two civilians namely Syed Rafi Shah (Sarpanch) and Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh (Jr. Agriculture Officer) were killed. He was also involved in the recruitment of youth of Anantnag in terror folds.

Pertinently, terrorist Basit Rashid was also motivated by Arif Hajam to join terrorist ranks and was active since April-2021. He also remained part of the group involved in several terror crime cases including the killing of two civilians namely Shahnawaz Ahmed Bhat and Sanjeed Ahmed Parray residents of Jablipora, Bijbehara on May 29.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir congratulated the Police and security forces for the big success and conducting a successful operation in a professional manner without any collateral damage.

In this connection, police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

