3 LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Three terrorists associated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) were neutralised by security forces in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Hanjin Rajpora area of Pulwama district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir).



"Three LeT terrorists neutralised during Pulwama encounter. Operation is still in progress," said Kumar.

Earlier, sources had informed that an Army soldier was killed in the encounter.

"One Army soldier lost his life and four terrorists trapped. The operation is still underway," said sources.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel are engaged in the operation.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

