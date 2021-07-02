3 LeT terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, July 2 (IANS) Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

The encounter at Hanjin Rajpora area is ongoing, the police said.

The firefight took place started earlier in the day after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.