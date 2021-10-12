3 Maoists killed in Odisha's Malkangiri district

Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 (IANS) The security forces gunned down three Maoists including two women cadres during an operation in Tulasi Forest Range in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Tuesday, said Odisha DGP Abhay.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of the Maoists in the forest area, a joint team of a Special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha police and Malkangiri District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched a combing operation in the area in the wee hours, he said.