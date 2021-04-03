3 members of a family charred to death in Bihar

Patna, April 3 (IANS) Three members of a family, including a 5-year-old girl, died in a fire that broke out in their house in Bihar's Rambhadrapur village in Samastipur district.

The deceased were identified as Kausalya Devi (60), her daughter-in-law Sangeeta Devi (28) and the latter's five-year-old daughter. The deceased were asleep when the fire broke out, which was fanned by the strong wind blowing at the time. The deceased got no time to escape the inferno.