3 minor boys held for killing a man over personal enmity

The accused minors allegedly stabbed Mandeep to death over personal enmity.

According to the police, the deceased used to work as an air conditioner repair mechanic.

A senior police official said Mandeep went out of his house on Monday for some work and did not come back. Subsequently, his family on Tuesday reported the matter to the police and a missing complaint was lodged.

Later, on Friday evening, Mandeep's body was found at an isolated spot in the Vivek Vihar area with stab injuries. The body was sent for post-mortem and a probe was ordered, police added.

During interrogation, the three minors admitted to the crime and said they had personal enmity with the deceased. Mandeep had earlier complained to the family of one of the minor boys over his misbehaviour. He was scolded by his parents and since then he was nursing a personal grudge against Mandeep. Another boy told the police that Mandeep had beaten him some time back and he wanted to take revenge and for that they called Mandeep on Monday and then killed him, police said adding that further investigation is underway.