3 missing after Japanese cargo ship collides with foreign ship off Ehime coast

Tokyo [Japan], May 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Three crew members are missing following a Japanese cargo vessel colliding with a foreign vessel off the coast of Ehime Prefecture in western Japan, the coast guard here said Friday.



According to the Imabari Coast Guard Office, the 11,454-ton Japanese cargo ship collided with a Marshall Islands-registered 2,696-ton chemical tanker, with the incident reported around 11:55 p.m. local time Thursday.

The coast guard said the Japanese vessel, with 12 crew members aboard, sank at around 2:45 a.m. local time Friday, with the three missing believed to be Japanese men.

The coast guard added that all of the 13 members aboard the foreign vessel, comprising eight South Koreans and five Myanmarese, have been confirmed safe. (ANI/Xinhua)

