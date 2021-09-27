3 missing Assam school students' bodies recovered, one still untraced

Guwahati, Sep 27 (IANS) Three bodies of four missing Class 10 students have been recovered from the Brahmaputra near Pandu ghat in Assam's Guwahati, while the fourth was still untraced as on Monday evening, officials said.

An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the rescue operation to trace fourth student Abinash Das continued till Monday evening even despite being hampered due to the adverse situation.