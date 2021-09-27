3 missing Assam school students' bodies recovered, one still untraced

Guwahati, Sep 27 (IANS) Three bodies of four missing Class 10 students have been recovered from the Brahmaputra near Pandu ghat in Assam's Guwahati, while the fourth was still untraced as on Monday evening, officials said.
An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the rescue operation to trace fourth student Abinash Das continued till Monday evening even despite being hampered due to the adverse situation.
He said that in the joint operation launched by the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, the bodies of Dip Sarkar, Dayal Sheikh, and Jit Das were found on Sunday.
According to the victim's families, the four went missing near the Pandu ghat after going to swim after their private tuition classes. Their going missing came to light after local people found their school bags, mobile phones, and slippers of the students on the river bank.
