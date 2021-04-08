3 mobile phones seized from Patna central jail

This was the second raid in the last 33 days. On March 3, district police had raided the Beur jail and recovered a number of mobile phones, simcards, chargers and a red coloured diary.

Patna, April 8 (IANS) Patna district administration on Thursday conducted a surprise raid at Beur central jail and recovered 3 mobile phones and chargers, an official said.

The frequent use of mobile phones in jails of Bihar has forced the administration to take action.

"In a bid to check criminal activities from jail, we have banned mobile phones for all employees and officers except jail superintendent. We have issued a notice in this regard to all jail authorities in Bihar. Now, if any jail officer or staff is found using a mobile phone in or outside jail premises, the department will take stringent action against them," Mithilesh Mishra, the Inspector General of Police (Prison) said.

"The jail superintendent will be accountable for ensuring that none of the employees would use mobile phones. If anyone violates the order, the jail superintendent will be held responsible," Mishra added.

Earlier, deputy superintendent jail, assistant superintendent, clerks, jail doctor, para-medical officers, programmers and computer operators were allowed to use cell phones inside the jail premises.

Sources said that the jail employees have mutual understanding with hardcore prisoners and they reportedly provide mobile phones to them. The officer said that the fresh initiative is being taken to minimize corruption and criminal activities inside the jails.

--IANS

ajk/skp/