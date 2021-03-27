3 new AICC Secretaries attached to Priyanka Gandhi in UP

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) In an organisational rejig in Uttar Pradesh, which will go to polls early next year, the Congress has appointed three Secretaries to the party's General Secretary and in-charge of the state Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal said, "Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has appointed Rajesh Tiwari, Tauqir Alam and Pradeep Narwal as AICC Secretaries attached to Priyanka Gandhi with immediate effect."