3 new Ebola cases confirmed in DRC

The three new cases which were reported in Butembo health zone raised the overall tally in the country to 11 since the resurgence of the virus in the region on February 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kinshasa, March 2 (IANS) Three new cases of the Ebola virus have been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) North Kivu province, a senior health official told the media.

A total of four patients have already died.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization and the provincial authorities in charge of Ebola response announced the first case of recovery of one of the Ebola patients in the treatment centre of Butembo.

The vaccination of several contacts is already underway in this part of the country where more than 300 contacts have been recorded since the resurgence.

The DRC announced on November 18, 2020, the end of the 11th pandemic.

The virus first emerged in the country in May 2017.

