  4. 3 Nigerian nationals arrested with drugs in Mumbai

3 Nigerian nationals arrested with drugs in Mumbai

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 4th, 2021, 21:30:03hrs
Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Three Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly peddling drugs in Naigaon, Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate's (MBVV) Anti Narcotic Cell made the arrests and seized from them 1,126 grams of Ketamine and MD drugs with a street value of over Rs 10 lakh.
Police made the arrests based on a tip-off that drugs were being smuggled in the Naigaon area, after which the team of Anti-Narcotics Cell raided and arrested the accused with drugs.
A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Valeev police station.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

