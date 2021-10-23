3 of 'Bakarwal' family killed, 1 injured in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 23 (IANS) Three members of a 'Bakarwal' (Nomad Goatherds) family were killed and another injured on Saturday in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said three members of a Bakarwal family were killed and another critically injured when their tent came under the debris of soil embankment in Noorpora area of Tral tehsil in Pulwama district.