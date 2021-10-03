3 of family bludgeoned to death in UP's Kanpur

The assailants tied all the three bodies with a rope, covered them with a blanket and fled with the grocery owner's two-wheeler.

Police identified the deceased as Prem Kishore, 45, his wife Gita, 39, and their son Naitik, 12.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 3 (IANS) A grocery shop owner, his wife and their minor son were bludgeoned to death in Uchwaa in the Fazalganj area here, leading to panic in the locality.

The incident took place on Saturday.

According to reports, Prem Kishore, who used to run a grocery shop from his house, lived with his wife Gita and son Naitik. His two elder children, born to his first wife, live with his elder brother Raj Kishore, who is a driver of a senior judicial officer.

Raj Kishore received a call from his neighbour on Saturday, who told him that the house was locked from outside and milk was lying outside the shop. He said that his brother Prem Kishore was not answering his phone calls.

Raj Kishore rushed to the spot with relatives who broke open the locks. On entering the house, they discovered the bodies of his brother Prem Kishore, his wife Gita and their son Naitik lying in a pool of blood. The face of the child was found to be tied with a polythene.

A police team, along with a forensic team and a dog squad, arrived at the spot.

As soon as the news of triple murder spread in the area, a large crowd gathered at the spot.

DCP (headquarters) Sanjiv Tyagi, said "The injury marks on the victims' bodies suggested that they were hit brutally with a heavy object which resulted in their death."

He said that the police were trying to track down the two-wheeler that had been used by the assailants to flee.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

--IANS

amita/dpb