3 over ground workers of terrorists arrested in J&K

Police said that during investigation into the grenade attack on the CRPF camp, Langate, on August 26, on the basis of reliable input from Jammu and Police Handwara, a joint Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) was launched by parties including army's 30 RR and Special Operation Group Handwara and during detailed search of houses, one OGW Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, resident of Shatpora Mohalla, Langate was apprehended.

Srinagar, Aug 27 (IANS) Three over ground workers (OGWs) of terrorists have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday which solved the case of a grenade attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp, officials said.

"On his disclosure, the Joint CASO team recovered arms and ammunition from his possession," police said.

Police added that on further interrogation, involvement of two more OGWs Jamsheed Ahmad Shah, resident of Chak Mohalla, Langate and Javed Ah Khan, resident of Asthan Mohalla Langate came forth and they were also apprehended along with arms and ammunition.

"During detailed interrogation, it was revealed that all three OGWs were associated with LeT Tanzeem and were involved in supporting the terrorist activities and accepted their involvement in the grenade attack Incident at Langate on August 16 2021," police said.

"All three OGWs have been booked under IPC Section 307 and Explosive Substances Act Section 3/4 of FIR No 260/2021 dated August 16, 2021 of PS Handwara."

