3 Oxygen express special trains arrive in Delhi Division of Northern Railway today

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Overcoming all hurdles and finding solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief to various states across the country by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).The Northern Railway on Wednesday informed that three Oxygen Express special trains have arrived in the Delhi Division of Northern Railway.



"Oxygen Express trains arrive at Inland Container Depot (ICD), Tughlakabad, Delhi Cantt and Faridabad today. The Oxygen Express from Mundra carrying 140 Tonnes of Oxygen in 7 tankers arrived at ICD, Tughlakabad", read the press release by the Northern Railway.

The second Oxygen Express from Hapa carrying 103.64 Tonnes of Oxygen in 5 tankers arrived at Delhi Cantt.

The third Oxygen Express from Tata Nagar carrying 163.17 Tonnes of Oxygen in 6 tankers arrived at Faridabad at 05:50 hours.

One more rake of Oxygen Express, consisting of 6 tankers is expected to arrive at ICD, Okhla at today.

So far, the Delhi Division of Northern Railway has, till now received a total of 12 Oxygen Express trains.

The Ministry of Railways earlier today said that the Indian Railways has so far delivered approximately 2,067 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen in 137 tankers across the country.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, as many as 34 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far.

It is Indian Railways endeavor to deliver as much medical oxygen as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states. (ANI)

