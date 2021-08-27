  1. Sify.com
  4. 3 Pak security personnel killed in landmine blast

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 27th, 2021, 11:20:05hrs
Islamabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Three security personnel were killed and three others injured in a landmine blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province, a government official said.

Spokesperson of the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani told the media that the incident took place on Thursday in the Mangi Dam area of Ziarat district when a vehicle of the paramilitary Pakistan Levies forces hit the landmine, reports Xinhua news agency.

The forces were on a routine patrol.

Following the explosion, rescue teams, police and security forces rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

So far, no group or individual has claimed the attack.

--IANS

ksk/

