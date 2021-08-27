3 Pak security personnel killed in landmine blast

Islamabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Three security personnel were killed and three others injured in a landmine blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province, a government official said.

Spokesperson of the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani told the media that the incident took place on Thursday in the Mangi Dam area of Ziarat district when a vehicle of the paramilitary Pakistan Levies forces hit the landmine, reports Xinhua news agency.