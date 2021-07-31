3 policemen injured at protests against mandatory COVID-19 passes in Paris

Paris [France] August 1 (ANI): At least three police officers have been injured during protests against mandatory COVID-19 passes in Paris, according to a law enforcement source, Sputnik citing local media reported.



Earlier on Saturday (local time), the French capital was rocked by several protests. The police have already used tear gas and water cannon against the protesters.

FENA reported that hundreds of people took to the streets of French cities as a sign of dissatisfaction with the announcement of the introduction of mandatory vaccination for some professions.

In a video, which was provided by the local TV channel in Paris shows that an injured riot policeman is being carried away by his colleagues, reported Sputnik.

On July 12, President Emmanuel Macron announced that the COVID-19 health pass would become mandatory in France from August to visit bars, restaurants, as well as when boarding a train or plane. In addition, starting on July 21, the pass will be required when visiting cultural events, shows, performances, festivals. The announcement provoked a massive outcry. (ANI)

