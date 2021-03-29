3 policemen killed in Afghanistan blasts

Kabul, March 29 (IANS) Three police officers were killed and two civilians injured in two separate roadside bomb blasts in Afghanistan, authorities confirmed.

In eastern Laghman province, three officers of Afghan National Police (ANP) were killed when a an armoured vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in Omarzai, a locality on the outskirts of provincial capital Mehtarlam city, on Sunday afternoon, a provincial source told Xinhua news agency.