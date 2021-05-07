3 Punjabi men arrested for scamming $10,000 from Toronto woman

Taranveer Singh (19), Ranveer Singh (19) and Chamanjyot Singh (21) of Brampton on the outskirts of Toronto, have been identified as the masterminds behind the scam.

Toronto, May 7 (IANS) Three Punjabi men have been arrested for scamming an old woman in Toronto of $10,000 in the name of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

According to the police, the 80-year-old woman victim received a call on May 3 from a suspect claiming to be from the CRA.

The woman was told to withdraw $10,000 in two $5,000 instalments and send the money by courier to a Brampton address.

She was told she would be arrested if she didn't pay immediately.

On May 4, the police intercepted the package and monitored its delivery location in Brampton, where it was scheduled to be picked up by the suspect.

When the suspect arrived to pick up the package, he was nabbed.

His interrogation revealed that two other suspects were also involved in the crime. They were also arrested.

The police recovered the victim's money from them and returned it to her.

The three men have been charged with extortion, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime.

They will appear in court on June 10.

--IANS

gurmukh/ksk/