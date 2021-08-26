3 Punjabi men arrested in Canada for sex trafficking

Toronto, Aug 26 (IANS) Three Punjabi men have been arrested from Brampton city in Canada for using an underage girl in sex trade.

While Amritpal Singh, 23, Harkuwar Singh, 22, and Sukhmanpreet Singh, 23, have been arrested, the hunt is on for a fourth accused.

The case came to light on August 21 when police got a call that a woman under 18-years-old was being held against her will, assaulted and was being trafficked in sex trade.