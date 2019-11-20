3 Rafale jets handed over to IAF till date: Shripad Naik

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday informed Lok Sabha that till date three Rafale fighter jets have been handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) which are being used for training of pilots and technicians in France.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Naik said, "Three Rafale fighter aircraft have been handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) till date which are being used for training of IAF pilots and technicians in France."



Naik added, " Performance Audit Report of CAG on Capital Acquisition in IAF presented in Parliament on Feb13 has brought out that the entire package price of the 36 Rafale procurement is 2.86 per cent lower than Audit Aligned price compared to MMRCA process."

This comes after the Supreme Court on November 14 dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case passed on December 14, 2018, upholding the 36 Rafale jets deal.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph passed the order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France. (ANI)

