3 railway staff among 14 test Covid positive at Patna junction

Soon after the detection of the Covid infections on Wednesday, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh reviewed the situation at the Patna junction and also inspected the Covid testing centres.

Patna, April 8 (IANS) At least 11 passengers and three railway officials at Patna junction have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

Danapur DRM office has apprised DM of the 16 trains from Maharashtra, which were either terminated at four major stations in the district or diverted.

Singh said that medical teams have been deployed at Patna junction, Danapur, Patliputra and Rajendra Nagar terminal to carry out Covid testing.

"We have 165 beds at Patliputra Ashok Hotel, 50 beds each at Radha Swami, all sub-divisional hospitals and tourist centres at Kangan Ghat to be provided to the Covid positive patients. Besides, special arrangements are also being made in PMCH, NMCH, AIIMS and IGIMS," he added.

"We have created 188 micro-containment zones in Patna with 107 in Sadar sub-division, 38 in Barh, 15 in Masaudhi, 9 in Paliganj and 8 in Patna Sahib," Singh said.

Meanwhile, six more students at IIT Patna have tested positive for Covid-19.

Vishwa Ranjan, Registrar of IIT Patna, has confirmed the incident, adding that 15 students had tested positive for the disease on Monday.

"We have put them under a makeshift isolation facility inside the premises. Besides, their hostel has been converted into quarantine centres," Ranjan added.

