3 Raj ministers in Delhi to demand Remsdesivir, Oxygen

Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) As Rajasthan starts feeling the Oxygen and Remdesivir crunch in both government and private hospitals, a three-member team of ministers from the state including Health Minister Raghu Sharma and two others, B.D. Kalla and Shanti Dhariwal, have been sent to Delhi on Tuesday to demand a higher allocation of medicines and oxygen from the central government.

The ministerial delegation, formed on the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, will be accompanied by senior officer Sudhanshu Pant.

They will meet Union health ministers Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari and Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi.

Gehlot said that the ministerial delegation is going to Delhi to share the plight of people with the union ministers and to demand essential resources from them to save the lives of people in Rajasthan.

A fortnightly review meeting of public discipline was held here on Monday night where it was informed that Rajasthan is also been hit by an Oxygen crisis both in Government and private hospitals. CM Gehlot is in touch with the central government as well as with other state CMs. He has also spoken to many CMs of other states and is discussing the modalities to arrange for tankers to supply oxygen.

Gehlot said that the shortage of Remdesivir and Oxygen was discussed with the Prime Minister during video conferencing, however, the demand is yet to be fulfilled which is a worrying factor.

This is for the first time when three ministers from any state will reach Delhi demanding the supply of Oxygen and medicines for the state.

--IANS

arc/skp/