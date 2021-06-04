3 sanitation workers die of asphyxiation in K'taka manhole

Ramanagara, June 4 (IANS) Three sanitation workers died of asphyxiation during manual scavenging on Friday, the police said.

Ramanagara is just 50 kms away and shares a border with the state capital Bengaluru.

According to the police the incident took place in Ramanagara town within Akkur police station limits. The deceased were identified as Manjunath (32), Manjunath (30) and Rajesh (32).