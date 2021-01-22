3 security officials killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 22 (ANI): Three security officials have been killed and three others injured in a Taliban attack on a police checkpoint in the Khashrod district of Nimroz province on Thursday, reported TOLO News.



"Nimroz police Chief Abdul Wahab Balakarzai said the incident took place last night and the Taliban had suffered heavy casualties," TOLO News wrote in a tweet.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry informed that one child was killed and another was severely injured in a mortar attack on Thursday by the Taliban in Gezab district, Uruzgan province.

Taliban has not commented on the incident yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

