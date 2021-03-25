3 soldiers charred to death during Raj training exercise

The incident took place around 1 a.m. "near Gopalsar during the night training task when unfortunately 3 fatalities were reported", said Defence PRO, Lt Col Amitabh Sharma.

Jaipur, March 25 (IANS) Three soldier died of burn injuries while five others sustained serious injuries when their vehicle caught fire during a training exercise in Sri Ganganagar district early Thursday.

The injured were admitted in MH Suratgarh and the requisite inquiries are in process, Sharma added. All men involved were from the 47-AD unit of Bathinda.

Sharma said that the incident occurred during a routine exercise when the soldiers were being given different tasks.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his condolences in a tweet: "Saddened to learn of an accident in Suratgarh, Sri Ganganagar in which three army soldiers have lost lives and five are injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured."

--IANS

arc/in