3 soldiers dead, 5 injured in Pak terror attacks

Islamabad May 10 (IANS) Three soldiers were killed and five others injured in two separate terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province, an army statement said.
One of the attacks took place on Sunday in the provincial capital of Quetta where militants attacked paramilitary troops Frontier Corps (FC) deployed on security duties, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.
The attack left three soldiers killed and one injured, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.
In another attack in Turbat area, terrorists targeted FC soldiers patrolling along the Pakistan-Iran border, leaving four of them injured, the statement added.
