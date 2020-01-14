3 soldiers killed, 1 missing after multiple avalanches in north Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Amid heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, three soldiers have lost their lives and one is still missing after multiple avalanches hit parts of the region, Army Sources told ANI on Tuesday.

The avalanches have hit Kupwara, Baramulla, and Ganderbal area.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures in Kupwara would be around -4 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius for the next two days.



The region is expected to receive light rains tomorrow. (ANI)

