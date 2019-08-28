3 students die in Telangana school bus accident

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Vemulawada when the bus was carrying students to the hostel.

Quoting witnesses, the police said the bus hit the divider and overturned after driver lost control of the vehicle.

A student of second class and another studying in 10th class died on the spot while another student succumbed at the hospital.

Rash driving is said have led to the accident. Police were investigating if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Parents and other family members of the students staged a protest, demanding action against the school management for its alleged negligence.

Health Minister Etela Rajender visited the hospital and called on the injured. He assured justice to the families of the victims.