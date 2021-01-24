  1. Sify.com
  4. 3 Syrian soldiers killed in attack on military bus near Palmyra city: Report

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Jan 25th, 2021, 04:18:50hrs
Syrian flag

Damascus [Syria], January 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Three Syrian soldiers were killed and 10 others were injured in an attack by terrorists on a bus carrying military personnel on a highway connecting Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor, a military source told Sputnik.

"At 01:40 p.m. local time [11:40 GMT], a bus carrying military personnel was attacked by a terrorist group that arrived from At-Tanf region, and as a result, three soldiers were killed and 10 others were injured," the source said.
The incident occurred near the town of Al-Shola.
On December 30, terrorists attacked a bus carrying civilians in this area killing 28 people and injuring 13 others.
At-Tanf area in southern Syria on the border with Jordan is controlled by the US military. (ANI/Sputnik)

