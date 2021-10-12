3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 12 (IANS) Three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter that started between the terrorists and the security forces at Tulran Imamsahab area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday evening, officials said.
"Three terrorists of LeT (TRF) killed. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.
Earlier the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
