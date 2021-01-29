3 terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 29 (IANS) Three unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter between militants and security forces at the Tral area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Friday afternoon after the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of militants in the area.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
It was a joint operation by the police and the army. Firing has stopped now and the security forces are searching the area.
