3 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, July 24 (IANS) With the killing of one more terrorist, the number of terrorists killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shokbaba forest at Sumblar area of Bandipore district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning rose to three, officials said.

"One more unidentified terrorist got killed in Aragam-Sumlar (total 3). Search operation is in progress," police said.