3 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

The Army said three terrorists were eliminated at Hadipora in Shopian. One AK rifle and one pistol has been recovered, and the joint operation is is progress.

Srinagar, April 11 (IANS) Three terrorists were killed in an encounter at Hadipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Sunday.

Police said sincere efforts were made by police and security forces to take surrender of a newly recruited terrorist. The parents also made appeals, but other terrorists didn't allow him to surrender.

Earlier, on Saturday evening, two back to back encounters started in Anantnag and Shopian districts of South Kashmir.

Police said the first encounter started at Hadipora area of South Kashmir's Shopian district while the second encounter began at Semthan Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces at both the places took place after joint teams of the police and the army cordoned off the areas and launched search operations on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spots where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounters.

