3 terrorists killed in Pakistan: Army

In a statement, the Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media wing said security forces on Monday night conducted an intelligence-based operation to thwart an infiltration attempt by terrorists close to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reports Xinhua news agency.

Islamabad, Feb 2 (IANS) The Pakistan Army said on Tuesday that that three terrorists were killed after they tried to infiltrate into the country's northwestern region.

"During exchange of fire, three terrorists got killed," the statement said.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and grenades were also recovered, according to the ISPR.

These terrorists were involved in several target killing incidents in the country's northwestern Swat region in 2019, according to the Army.

They had planned to infiltrate and target several notables inside Pakistan, but were timely engaged and killed, it added.

The Army did not say which militant group the terrorists were affiliated with.

--IANS

ksk/