3 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter (Ld)

Srinagar, April 8 (IANS) Three unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.

"Three unidentified terrorists killed in the Shopian encounter. Operation is going on," the police said.

Earlier on Thursday, the firefight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists there.