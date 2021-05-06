3 terrorists killed, one surrenders in Shopian encounter (Ld)

A group of four new recruits of Al-Badr terror outfit were trapped in Kulgam area amid a cordon and search operation. Acting on a specific input about the militant presence, police and army had started a joint operation on Wednesday night.

Srinagar, May 6 (IANS) Three terrorists were killed and another surrendered on Thursday morning after an encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.

Police said turning down the surrender offer, the trapped terrorists fired and lobbed grenade on the joint search party.

"One newly recruited terrorist namely Tausif Ahmad surrendered," police said. "Three terrorists were killed. Search is going on."

Army said multiple appeals for surrender were made by the police and family members of the trapped terrorists. "Restraint was exercised to avoid any collateral damage," army said.

Four pistols were recovered from the slain terrorists. The joint operation is over.

--IANS

zi/in