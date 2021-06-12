3 tiffin explosive devices belonging to Maoist recovered in Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Odisha police on Saturday recovered three tiffin improvised explosive devices (IED) and explosives from the Mandapalli area of the state's Malkangiri district.



In a tweet, BSF Odisha said that explosives belonged to Maoists and the threat had been thwarted.

"On 12th June, alert troops of BSF and Odisha Police thwart Maoist threat and recovered 03 Tiffin IEDs and explosive in the general area of Mandapalli in Swabhimaan Anchal, Malkangiri along AP-OD border," the BSF tweeted. (ANI)

