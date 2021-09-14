  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. 3 top Taliban commanders may be sidelined due to fraught relationship with Pak

3 top Taliban commanders may be sidelined due to fraught relationship with Pak

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 14th, 2021, 18:00:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Sanjeev Sharma
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features