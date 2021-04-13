3 US policemen hurt, 1 suspect dead in car chase

A Georgia State Patrol trooper tried to stop a car around 3.30 a.m. on Monday after he clocked the car going 111 mph in Carroll County, about 50 miles west of Atlanta, Xinhua news agency quoted Georgia State Patrol Captain Brandon Dawson as saying in a statement.

Washington, April 13 (IANS) At least three police officers were shot and injured during a car chase in the US state of Georgia, authorities said, adding that one suspect was dead and another has been taken into custody.

As the state trooper followed the suspects, a passenger in the car opened fire and struck the patrol car, disabling it, Dawson said.

Carrollton police officers then joined the car chase.

At one point, a passenger fired rounds into the patrol car, hitting a police officer.

Villa Rice police officers then pursued the suspects down a side road and the suspect opened fire again, striking another officer twice.

A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office was also shot in the arm, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on early Monday it was called to investigate the shooting.

