3 wheels better than two: Ashok Chavan on Aghadi

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis for his 'three wheels' remark saying, "Three wheels are better than two wheels.

"Yesterday, hours before stepping down as Chief Minister, Fadnavis took a jibe at the Congress-National Congress Party-Shiv Sena coalition government in the state stating, "Even an autorickshaw runs on three wheels, but if the three wheels work in three directions, we know what happens. That is what is in store for the Sena-NCP-Congress government."

Chavan, while commenting on the common minimum programme said, " our main objective is to keep BJP out."Yesterday, Fadnavis resigned in the afternoon as Maharashtra Chief Minister merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events. Later in the evening, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra, following which the Governor announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28.