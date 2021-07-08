3 workers killed, 26 injured in massive fire in B'desh factory

The fire broke out at the multi-storey building of the Shezan Juice Factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Bhulota Karnagop area in Narayanganj around 5 p.m. and 15 units of fire services are still struggling to contain it, fire service and civil defence media official M. Rayhan told IANS.

The deceased have been identified by police as Swapna Rani, 34, of Sylhet, and Mina Akter, 33, of Rupganj while another deceased man was yet to be identified. The injured were sent to hospital, Superintendent of Police, Zayedul Alam, said.