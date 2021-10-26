3-year-old reunited with her family in Delhi's Nizamuddin

According to the police, "An information was received at PS Hazrat Nizamuddin regarding one unattended minor girl aged 3 years who was found loitering in the compound of Dargah."

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) A three-year-old girl was reunited with her family under 'Operation Milap', police said on Tuesday.

The unattended child was taken into custody and search of her guardians was taken up.

With help of the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the vicinity of the dargah and door to door verification along with the photograph of the traced girl, her family was found.

The traced girl was safely handed over to her father after due verification with the team of PS Hazrat Nizamuddin, police said in a statement.

